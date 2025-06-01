NFL MVP Josh Allen Marries Actress Hailee Steinfeld In California Wedding

Fellas, get married.

Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, 29, tied the knot this weekend in Ventura, Calif., with actress Hailee Steinfeld. The wedding comes two years after the couple reportedly began dating, with their engagement announced in November 2024.

On a star-power rating, Allen and Steinfeld are A-listers. If there's a couple that could usurp Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the NFL's "It" couple, it's the newlywed Allens.

Steinfeld, 28, had big shoes to fill with Allen's longtime ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, catching headlines in her own right.

Steinfeld fit the Bill.

Plenty of Bills players attended the wedding, including tight end Dawson Knox and backup QB Mitch Trubisky.

Even "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" Larry David made an appearance.

Josh Allen comes off his MVP season with the Bills, throwing for 3,731 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and rushing for 12 touchdowns in 2024.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld celebrates the success of her latest box-office hit, "Sinners," and prepares for upcoming projects, including franchise fodder like Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man movies.

Based on Allen's own testimony after winning MVP, he shared that Steinfeld lit a fire beneath him en route to his biggest pro achievement.

"She’s been a huge part," Allen said, via the Associated Press. "The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best."

Mr. Allen's doing well for himself. Congrats to the newlyweds.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela