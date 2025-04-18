Movie Of The Year Will Stun Viewers With Brutally Violent Ending | REVIEW

"Sinners" is a must-watch film.

Basic information:

Plot: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. "You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home."

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and Omar Benson Miller

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Director: Ryan Coogler

Rating: R

Now, it's not a secret that the hype surrounding "Sinners" has been absolutely massive. All the early reviews were incredible.

That's why I jumped at the opportunity to catch a screening of it at a local theater late Thursday afternoon. One of the few advantages of the Hookstead Compound being destroyed in a catastrophic flood is that I'm now right near a theater. It's the small things in life that matter.

For those of you who have been following along online, there have been whispers for months that the big reveal in "Sinners" is that it's actually a vampire horror-thriller.

That doesn't even count as a spoiler. It was more or less given away in later marketing material and has been written about endlessly.

Turns out, the speculation is correct, but it's certainly not a traditional vampire horror-thriller. Not at all. It's told through the lens of two brothers - Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) - returning to their hometown in Mississippi in 1932. They spent years in Chicago as gangsters and decided to return home in order to set up a nightclub at a recently purchased sawmill.

That's where the story really unfolds. The ambitious and criminal brothers have one goal in mind:

Create a nightclub where they can print money.

Of course, even the best of plans often fail.

Three mysterious characters arrive at their opening night event eager to get inside and play their music. They're turned away at the door.

That's the beginning of where all hell breaks loose. Without spoiling the entire movie because I hate when people do that, what unfolds over the course of the 137-minute movie is nothing short of spectacular.

Ryan Coogler absolutely crushed it. Viewers are grabbed by the throat, and the movie doesn't let go as we watch the guests and the twin brothers fight for survival against a hoard turned loose against them.

And it's all set against the backdrop of the brother's younger cousin Sammie coming into his own as a blue's player. What started as a magical night of music and romance turned into a house of horrors for everyone involved.

Furthermore, there is a brutally violent ending scene that is actually foreshadowed in the opening moments when the sawmill is purchased. Get ready for a hell of a lot of gunfire, but that's about all I can say on that.

Overall, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo all crushed it. There wasn't a single weak link in the cast.

Lastly, *DO NOT LEAVE* when the credits start rolling. I almost did. I thought the movie was over, and started gathering my things to get to dinner.

Wrong!

There's an entire closing scene that puts a bow on the entire story more than 60 years after the events that unfold in "Sinners."

I had very high expectations going into "Sinners." I wasn't disappointed at all. It's believed to be the best movie of 2025, and after seeing it, I'll say it might be very hard to beat. I give it a very solid 9/10. Definitely check it out if you get a chance, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.