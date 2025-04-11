New War Movie Will Chill Viewers To The Bone, Is Brutal To Watch | REVIEW

"Warfare" is a movie that will leave viewers rattled to the core.

Basic info:

Plot: Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Cast: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett and Taylor John Smith.

Directors: Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland

Release date: April 11, 2025.

"Warfare" is a must-watch war movie.

I've been excited for "Warfare" ever since I saw the first preview. It's not a secret that I love war stories. I'm fascinated by history and combat.

There's no doubt in my mind that many people reading this feel the same way. That's why I couldn't wait to see the film from Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland.

After all, how can you say no to a film based on a true story directed by a man, Mendoza, who was actually part of the combat?

Little did I know what I was walking into when I purchased a ticket to the A24 production.

I grabbed a Coors Light at the concessions and rushed to my seat to make sure I didn't miss a moment. I'd heard whispers from those in the industry that "Warfare" is an absolutely brutal film. Early reviews echoed those sentiments.

Brutal doesn't even begin to describe it.

The entire film focuses on a small group of Navy SEALs caught up in urban warfare after taking up position in the home of an Iraqi family.

The first part of the film is a very slow burn as viewers watch the SEALs observe and report on what they're witnessing. Yet, the slow burn definitely doesn't do anything to kill the tension. You can feel things tick up and it's clear a boiling point is going to be reached.

It's off to the races once it does.

Without spoiling any major plot details, I can confidently say "Warfare" is one of the rawest and most visceral war movies that I've ever seen.

The sound editing was so impressive and powerful that hearing the screams of fallen men was terrible to sit through.

Let me be crystal clear. This is not a pro-war film. This is not a film to watch while wrapped in the flag. This is a movie about men fighting to survive and fighting to save their teammates.

It's unbelievably graphic and gory at moments. The yelling and screaming becomes seared into your mind and it never stops. It's unrelenting. Viewers will feel like they're in the house and on the streets as gunfire rips through the air and explosions decimate the surroundings of the SEALs.

You could hear a pin drop in the movie theater when the closing credits started rolling. It was complete silence. Everyone just sat there in a state of shock at what they witnessed unfold. It was bravery beyond words and also tragedy that broke your heart.

Here were a group of American patriots who didn't back down while facing death and watching the blood flow around them.

The film also makes it clear that there's nothing sexy or romantic about killing. There are no slow motion action sequences or uplifting background music tracks playing.

There are just horrors of unspeakable levels that hit you one after another.

Overall, "Warfare" is one of the best movies I've seen in years, and it's also one of the darkest. The closing credits will crush you in a way that not even the toughest man is ready for. I can't recommend it enough. I give "Warfare" a solid 8/10 and an emphatic endorsement. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.