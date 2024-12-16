Preview For Violent New War Movie Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine: WATCH

"Warfare" looks like it's going to be insanely intense.

The A24 film is described as follows:

"Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it."

The trailer for "Warfare" is brutally tough.

Does that spark your interest? It certainly should. Few things are more engaging than a great war movie, and it looks like that's exactly what "Warfare" will be.

Check out the insanely intense preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The fact "Warfare" is being made by an Iraq War veteran and also "Civil War" director Alex Garland is fascinating to me.

"Civil War" was an outstanding movie with plenty of great action sequences, especially at the end. It now appears that the same energy will be brought to "Warfare."

The movie is also going to give viewers an unfiltered look at what urban combat is like. It's brutal. The engagements our soldiers got into in Iraq were unlike anything the world had seen before.

There were jihadists intent on killing as many people as possible dressed as civilians. It was a combat environment straight from hell, and yet, many American men fought and killed in it to get the mission done.

Now, a story from 2006 is coming to the big screen, and it looks like it's going to be a visceral experience.

"Warfare" arrives at some point in 2025. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.