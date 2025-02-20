Josh Allen's Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Shades Buffalo Bills' AFC East Rivals

As far as Hailee Steinfeld is concerned, there's only one team worth mentioning in the AFC East.

During a recent interview with Who What Wear, the actress — who also happens to be engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — was asked to take a football IQ quiz. As part of the quiz, Steinfeld had to name the four teams in the AFC East division.

"You got the Buffalo Bills and the Bills’ three sons," Steinfeld said confidently.

She was either purposely throwing shade or she couldn't recall the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots off the top of her head. Either way… well played, Hailee.

As a Dolphins fan, I'd like to be mad at her for that, but, sadly, she's not wrong. Finishing the regular season 13-4, the Bills ran away with the division in 2024, and the pitiful "three sons" didn't even come close to touching them in the standings.

Steinfeld correctly answered the other questions, though, including how many yards are awarded for a roughing the passer penalty (15) and the name of the Super Bowl trophy, the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

RELATED: Dion Dawkins Credits Josh Allen's Fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, For Bills Success

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged by the ocean in Malibu during Buffalo's bye week in November. Steinfeld discussed the engagement during the interview, saying she didn't suspect a thing leading up to the special moment.

"I’m so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we’ll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I’m not looking at being like, ‘What was I wearing?’" she said. "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical…

"I thought we were going on a little date night and it just so happened to be that the dress matched the flowers in this beautiful setup. I want to make a wallpaper out of this photo and put it in my room."

The couple quietly began dating in 2023, finally going "Instagram official" in July 2024. They have a home together in Buffalo.