Dion Dawkins Credits Josh Allen's Fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, For Bills Success

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen is the overwhelming favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the first time in his career. His play this season has been nothing short of remarkable and the Bills are 11-3 largely because of him.

But what if I were to tell you that one of Josh Allen's teammates doesn't give Allen all the credit for the team's, or Allen's, play?

You might think he's crazy, but let's hear him out. Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Dion Dawkins thinks that Allen's fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, is the real reason for Allen's ascension to arguably the NFL's best player.

"Josh is having fun [and] we're having fun watching him," Dawkins said with a laugh during a media scrum following Wednesday's practice.

"I don't want to keep bringing energy to it, but I'm telling you, when you have a strong female behind you, and when you're in the right mental space… there's something about it."

Hard to argue with Dawkins' logic here.

This is a terrific clip for several reasons. But perhaps the best part is hearing all of this coming from a 6'5" 320-pound man, who's among the strongest and toughest humans on the planet, gushing about how important love is in someone's life.

The idea that Josh Allen has elevated his play to a crazy new level this season because he's at peace in his personal life isn't a far-fetched idea. Plus, who are we to argue with Allen's teammate, who probably has some good insight into Allen's daily attitude?

I'm certainly not going to argue, although part of that is because of the aforementioned 6'5" 320-pound man making the statement.

Whatever it is, there's no arguing that Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL right now. However, legacies aren't made in the regular season.

Allen and the Bills have to be successful in the postseason. And, I guess, that all rests on the shoulders of Hailee Steinfeld. Good luck, Hailee!