Puppy Love With Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld, Paul Skenes Does Gymnastics & I'm Over Jason Kelce

A while ago, I asked y'all for horror movie recommendations. And, as always, you delivered.

Now, halfway through October, I've slowly but surely been working my way through these suggestions, keeping the lights on and triple checking that I locked the doors every night. So I thank you for that.

But now I'm going to turn you onto something: The TV show From.

Holy cannoli, you guys, it's so good! Like, "I can't stop watching" kind of good. It's a little scary and a whole lot of mystery. Here's a sneak peek, with no spoilers (because it's from the beginning of the first episode):

It's from the makers of Lost. I guess they have a thing for four-letter TV show titles. But if you haven't seen From, I cannot recommend it enough. The only annoying thing is that the first season is only on MGM+. And with all the streaming services we're sinking our money into, who has time for MGM+?

BUT they do have a seven-day free trial, so maybe just go ahead and binge that first season. You won't be able to stop, I promise.

This is not an ad. Just me, obsessed with a TV show. And that doesn't happen often because I get bored easily.

You know what isn't boring, though? Today's Nightcaps. Pull up a chair. Let's roll.

Puppy Love: Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld

Right before football season, I shared a wholesome TikTok video where Bills players were calling their moms just to say "I love you." And I promised that would be the last time this Miami Dolphins said something nice about those jerks in Buffalo until at least February.

Well, I lied.

Because Josh Allen — and his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld — had to go and volunteer their time at a puppy adoption event. And you know I'm a sucker for puppies.

All dogs are puppies, by the way. Brand new, not even weaned? Obviously a puppy. A 5-year-old maniac with a chewing problem who sometimes pees a little when she gets excited? Mischievous puppy. A well-trained military canine who can sniff out bombs and attack on command? Mega badass puppy. A 17-year-old good boy who has lost all his teeth? Elderly puppy.

Saturday’s adoption event was actually hosted by Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir and his lovely wife Sayler. So Josh was just being a supportive pal/teammate by showing up.

However — I've done a lot of work with athletes and their non-profits over the years. I can tell you there are teammates who show up at events out of obligation, and there are teammates who show up because they really want to help. This is an example of the latter.

At one point, Josh even Facetimed with a teammate's mom in an effort to convince him to adopt a puppy. And how do you say no to that face?!

The dog's, I mean… not Josh's.

It's unclear whether Josh and Hailee ended up with their own furry bundle of joy after this event, but I'm sure Hailee's two tiny yorkies could use a friend.

My dog hates other animals, and that's probably a good thing. Otherwise, I'd never be able to control myself. I'd take in every stray and every adoptable mutt that looked my way.

When Miranda Lambert got rich and famous, she bought a ton of land and turned it into a dog sanctuary. This is my dream.

Just gotta work on the rich and famous part because my half acre in Murfreesboro, TN, can only hold so many puppies.

Maybe Controversial: I'm Over Jason Kelce

OK, while we're on the subject of the Buffalo Bills, let's talk about that game last night. No, not the actual football part, but the part where Jason Kelce made a spectacle of himself on the pregame show.

Now, let me make something clear: I don't dislike Jason Kelce. I think he'd be a hell of a good time to hang out with, I adore his wife Kylie, and I think he's probably a very good human being, in general.

But I'm tired of this schtick. You know the one I'm talking about. Here's Jason taking a Gatorade shot out of a bowling ball while dressed as Fred Flintstone at a tailgate:

It's giving… cliché. Overplayed. A pony who only does one trick.

Last month, I wrote a Womansplaining column about being basic. I asked men and women to tell me what characteristics made the opposite sex "basic" — in other words, trendy, unoriginal, completely unexceptional.

READ: The Ultimate Guide On Identifying A 'Basic' Girl — And How To Tell If You Are A Basic Bro

A woman named Lana had this answer: "Dudes who take their shirt off and shotgun beers are the most basic. It's like a ‘birds of paradise’ style mating dance for other basic bros."

I didn't include that answer in the column because it was very specific, and she's the only one who said it. But the more I think about it, Lana is kind of right. And Jason Kelce is a great example.

Because he's far from "basic." This man is a future Hall of Famer, a six-time All-Pro, one of the best to ever do it at his position. He has a wealth of football knowledge, he's an incredibly likable dude.

Branding himself as strictly "big man do chug" just doesn't do him justice.

Livvy Dunne Rates Paul Skenes' Gymnastic Skills

What am I doing writing Livvy Dunne content? This is not my beat.

But settle down, fellas, I'm not here to tell you about her newest bikini photo. I'm here to talk about her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

It's officially the off-season for the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, so he has to find something to do with his downtime. And he's decided to spend it learning gymnastics.

In a recent TikTok video, Livvy showed footage of Skenes attempting multiple gymnastics exercises, like walking on the balance beam, bouncing on the trampoline and flipping into the foam pit.

She rated the pitcher's first exercise a 6/10, critiquing him for being "not very aerodynamic," before adding that he's "having fun though." And isn't that all that matters?

She then gave him a score of 5/10 for his second try. "A little nervous," she wrote as the MLB All-Star attempted to walk across the balance beam, adding, "Overcame his fear and got on."

Skenes earned an 8/10 from his girlfriend for his front flip into the foam pit and then followed it up with a perfect 10 for a gleeful running jump in the next clip. "10/10," Dunne wrote, adding, "So beautiful, love this energy."

This makes me want to try one of those trampoline parks. You know what I'm talking about?

DISCLAIMER: Turn down your volume because the music on this first video is atrocious.

Damn it, OK… [Googles "trampoline parks near me"].

Man Beats Horse (Not Literally)

There are three things I associate with Belgium: chocolate, waffles and an annual event where a man on a bicycle tries to outrun a horse in a street race.

And today we're talking about that last one.

For more than 150 years, the country has been home to the Winkel Koerse Race, a 400-meter sprint between a cyclist and a horse-drawn buggy.

"Every October, they bring in mountains of sand, dump them on the street, flatten them out, aim for a festival atmosphere — and as part of the festivities, they get a prominent pro (or ex-pro) cyclist to race against a horse," Iain Treloar of Escape Collective wrote.

And the horse almost always wins. But not this year, baby!

Last week, Tim Declerq — a 35-year-old cyclist from Leuven, Belgium — became the first man in a decade to emerge victorious over his equine competitor.

Over his 12-year career, Declerq has come to earn the nickname "El Tractor" for his immense power and endurance. And even though he's never won a race at the World Tour level, he can someday retire with pride remembering the time he beat that horse's ass.

Figuratively, of course. Please don't call PETA.

