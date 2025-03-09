Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Gets Record-Setting Contract Reward Following MVP Season

No, Josh Allen still has not won the ultimate prize, which is winning the Super Bowl. But he owns the AFC East with six consecutive titles. He got his team to the AFC Championship Game last season and won the MVP award.

And that's good enough to earn him $250 million guaranteed.

Allen and the Buffalo Bills tore up his old contract with four years remaining on it, and agreed to a new six-year contract Sunday that brings his average annual salary more in line with the NFL's top quarterbacks and – depending on how you look at it – gives him a record-setting deal.

Allen Guaranteed Money A Record

This is the math:

Allen now has a six-year deal worth $330 million. The deal includes a whopping quarter-billion dollars in guaranteed money.

The $250 million in guaranteed money is the largest such number ever given an NFL player, per sources. The previous high guaranteed money figure belongs to Dak Prescott at $231 million.

The deal thus trusts Allen come what may the next six seasons. And it also leaps him from the 14th highest paid quarterback in the NFL, averaging $43 million per season, to a tie with Joe Burrow at $55 million per season – which makes both players the second-highest paid quarterbacks on an annual average.

Bills Keeping Team Together

The Bills, in actuality, are sending a strong signal that they trust and are completely committed to keeping Allen happy. No, they haven't won it all. No, they haven't been able to get past the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Allen has been an absolute stud. And the club is agreeing he deserves to be rewarded for that. The club is also making a statement that Allen's play-style, which includes sometimes dangerous runs off-script, are not an injury concern that would affect contract talks.

The Bills have been busy, busy, busy in recent days.

They've extended edge rusher Gregory Rousseau on a four-year deal.

They extended receiver Khalil Shakir on a four-year deal.

And they locked down linebacker Terrell Bernard on a four-year deal.

Bills Release Miller To Add Cap Space

The Bills also moved on from edge rusher Von Miller.

He had six sacks at age 35 last season but by releasing Miller, the team saved $8.4 million in cap space. Miller was originally under contract through 2027.

The Bills forged a 13-4 record last season and so the club is obviously trying to lock down its own players to keep that momentum going.