Jordan Love Does His Best Will Levis Impression, Throws Horrendous Pick-6

Poor Will Levis. His Tennessee Titans aren't even playing this week, and he's out here catching strays. But Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a terrible pick-6 against the Los Angeles Rams, and it looked a lot like what we've seen from Levis this season.

With the Packers backed up near their own goal line, the Rams pass rush got pressure on Love and knocked him off balance inside his own end zone. Rather than take the safety, Love elected to just fling the ball forward.

Unfortunately for him, Los Angeles defender Jaylen McCollough was standing right there, made an easy grab and then simply took a few steps into the end zone for the defensive score.

Yikes. Still not as bad as what we've seen from Levis, but pretty bad.

You have to wonder if Love's head coach, Matt LaFleur, had a similar reaction as Titans coach Brian Callahan had toward his.

If you love defensive/special teams touchdowns, the late afternoon games on Sunday have been a dream come true.

Four games started in that window and all four had a defensive touchdown … in the first half.

The Seattle Seahawks got the party started with a 101-yard fumble return touchdown against the New York Giants.

Shortly after, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain took a Gardner Minshew interception 100 yards to the house.

Later, the San Francisco 49ers blocked an Arizona Cardinals field goal attempt and, you guessed it, returned it for a touchdown.

Those weren't the only defensive scores Sunday, either. The Minnesota Vikings began the parade early in the morning (at least in the United States) when they took an Aaron Rodgers interception back for a score in London.

And, although not quite a touchdown, the Bengals defense scored two points on a safety against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lots of points for fantasy football defenses in Week 5!