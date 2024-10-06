Bad Luck Strikes Giants Right On Schedule With Humiliating Goal-Line Fumble, Seahawks Return TD

It's time to gut the Giants roster and completely reboot the franchise.

The Seahawks just destroyed morale inside the New York Giants organization with one of the most humiliating (and most ‘Giants’) sequences ever witnessed on an NFL field.

After a seven-plus minute drive to open up the game, the Giants found themselves at the goal line, ready to score to strike first against Seattle.

Giants backup running back Eric Gray, with starter Devin Singletary out with a groin injury, went for a third-down rush and was stuffed at the goal line.

On fourth, the Giants offense remained on the field, opting for the TD instead of the field goal.

Surely nothing came go wrong, right?

At worst, a turnover on downs for New York …

Wrong!

WATCH:

With a second chance to punch the ball in from a yard or less, Eric Gray fumbled the football, letting the ball bounce into the end zone for Seattle's Rayshawn Jenkins to scoop and take off for 101 yards.

One team's misery became another team's triumph.

There were no flags on the field, and the touchdown stood — also becoming the Seahawks' longest defensive touchdown (101 yards).

Giants fans were sick to their stomachs and didn't know what else to expect from their pitiful 1-3 team.

"Alexa, show me the Giants season represented as a single play," one fan posted on X.

"Giants are allergic to the end zone," another grieving fan posted.

Social media was abuzz with debate about whether Gray crossed the plane, which should've made this a Giants touchdown.

All the chatter in the world can't overturn the result.

Seahawks went up, 7-0.

Think the G-Men miss Saquon Barkley yet?

Sorry Giants fans. Do yourself a favor and flip on the Mets game instead.

Don't expect any miracles from this Malik Nabers-less New York football team on Sunday.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com