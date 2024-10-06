Ravens Survive Lamar Jackson Mistake, Beat Bengals In NFL's Best Game Of The Year So Far

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played nearly flawless football Sunday in an AFC showdown on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Until he didn't.

Jackson took his eyes off the snap during the team's first possession in overtime; the Bengals recovered the fumble; then, Cincinnati gave kicker Evan McPherson a chance to win the game for the Bengals.

However, rookie punter Ryan Rehkow, who serves as Cincinnati's holder on field goals, had the ball slip out of his hands and McPherson couldn't connect from 53 yards.

Rehkow did a nice job to even give McPherson a chance, but the damage had been done.

On the next play, Ravens running back Derrick Henry rumbled for 51 yards to set up an easy game-winning field goal for Justin Tucker.

Baltimore didn't have any trouble with the hold and defeated Cincinnati in the clear early front-runner for NFL game of the year.

For all those people complaining about the lack of offense in the NFL so far this season, this game certainly didn't add to that narrative.

The two teams combined for 76 points in regulation, plus an extra three in overtime, thanks to the best quarterback battle of the season.

Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase had their way with the Ravens defense all afternoon long.

Burrow threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns, with 276 of those yards and four touchdowns going to his top two receivers. Chase exploded for 193 yards and two scores and generally did Ja'Marr Chase things.

Even Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was impressed.

Higgins added 83 yards and two touchdowns.

But while the Cincinnati offense had virtually no problems, its defense certainly did. The Bengals had three separate 10-point leads in the second half, but Lamar Jackson and the Ravens answered every time.

Despite the incredible game by Joe Burrow, he made one critical mistake. Cincinnati had a chance to put the game out of reach, but Burrow threw an interception.

That led to a game-tying 56-yard field goal from Tucker, who would win the game about 30 minutes later.

So, while both quarterbacks played incredible football in Cincinnati on Sunday, ultimately the Ravens were able to overcome their signal-caller's one huge error, but the Bengals weren't.

That's often how thin the margins are in the NFL.

It's a tough pill to swallow for Cincinnati, which dropped to 1-4, and now finds itself at the bottom of the AFC North and tied with the woeful Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens, though, have won three-straight games after starting 0-2.

These teams meet again almost exactly one month from Sunday and I think I speak for most NFL fans when I say that Nov. 7 can't come fast enough.