Jon Jones Sparks Hype for White House UFC Clash with ESPYS Red Carpet Comments

'Bones' Jones wants the Big Fight at the White House in 2026

The MMA world is pumped after Jon "Bones" Jones announced his return to the UFC to potentially fight at an historic event on the White House lawn.

Speaking on the red carpet at the ESPYs on Wednesday night, the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion expressed enthusiasm for the unprecedented spectacle, spurred by former President Donald Trump’s bold vision for a 2026 fight as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Jones, who recently retired from the sport after a legendary career, opened up about the possibility of headlining a fight at the Executive Mansion.

"I was retired. I felt like I was at a place where I've done it all in the MMA space, and felt like there wasn't too many more challenges for me, and I just wanted to do something more than championships and money," Jones said.

"Donald Trump mentioned that he wanted to have a fight at the White House Garden, you know, and that just seems like such a huge opportunity.

"I'm a very proud American. I have a lot of close friends that are in the military, and this is my act. I can't call it service, but... Just to be able to entertain the country and the world at this level at the White House, it just means the world to me. So I'm back."

Trump’s announcement, made at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3, set the stage for this audacious plan: "Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there, we’re going to build a little, we’re not, Dana is going to do it.

"Dana is great, one of a kind — going to be UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also."

Jones’ comments have already sparked widespread speculation about possible opponents. Names like interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who recently called out Jones for a blockbuster showdown, are circulating as the prime candidates to face the fighting GOAT.

The proposed event, still in its early planning stages, raises numerous logistical questions, such as how to transform 1600 Penn into a suitable venue for a fight. However, for MMA diehards, these challenges pale in comparison to the allure of such a historic stage.

Jones’ remarks have positioned him as the centerpiece of what could be the most unforgettable UFC event ever, with Trump’s larger-than-life backing.

