Tom Aspinall Considers Jon Jones 'Retired,' Urges UFC to Move On From Heavyweight Legend

UFC fans are clamoring for a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones, but Jones remains undecided about his future, prompting Aspinall to move forward.

Aspinall, who last fought in 2024, has been preparing for a potential bout with Jones, widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time.

However, rather than waiting for Dana White and Jones to finalize the fight, Aspinall is ready to consider Jones retired.

"Jon Jones is retired," Aspinall declared on the "Good Guy/Bad Guy" podcast.

The 15-3 fighter last defended his UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship in July 2024, defeating Curtis Blaydes via a first-round knockout.

"I want to say God bless him moving forward in what he does with his life and career," the Englishman said. "We move on. I'm the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I'm ready to take on all comers and get this division moving again."

Jones, with an extraordinary 28-1-1 record — his only loss by disqualification — has a legendary reputation in the UFC as an unstoppable athletic force.

"Bones" Jones last captured the spotlight at UFC 309 on Nov. 16, 2024, defeating Stipe Miocic and celebrating with the Trump Dance. The soon-to-be 47th president also received the belt from Jones … even the UFC’s scariest fighter admires the Don.

However, Aspinall isn’t impressed with Jones for delaying their potential heavyweight showdown. Will it ever happen?

"Those guys have been waiting around too long," Aspinall said. "The contenders are getting sick of it. Everybody’s getting sick of it. Even the fans are fed up with this stuff. So, Jon’s retired, and it’s time we move on."

