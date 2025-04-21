Joe Biden Was Reportedly Against Males In Women's Sports, But Never Said Anything Publicly

The New York Times published more than 10,000 words about former San Jose State volleyball player Blaire Fleming over the weekend. Fleming is a biological male who identifies as a woman and competed on the women's team and helped make the Trojans one of the top teams in their conference.



OutKick covered the Fleming story extensively last year. The Times is playing a bit of catch-up with its opus, but the lengthy piece did contain an eye-opening nugget about former U.S. President Joe Biden's thoughts on transgender athletes.

President Biden appeared to be opposed to the idea of males playing in women's sports.

The Times said there were two camps in the Biden administration, one that saw the Title IX debate about transgender athletes in sports as no-different from the question of whether transgenders should be allowed to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity. The other faction, according to Biden-administration officials the Times spoke to, thought the sports debate was different.

Sports Is Different

"[There] were administration officials who believed that the competitive, zero-sum nature of sports made them different from bathrooms — that some transgender athletes would enjoy unfair physical advantages over women," the Times wrote. "Most important, one of the officials holding this view was Biden himself."



"The president was particularly focused on the competition issue," one former Biden administration official told the Times.

If true, this is quite interesting. OutKick reached out to Biden's agent for comment, but we didn't immediately receive a response.

If Joe Biden raised concerns privately about males competing in women's sports, but never disclosed that publicly, it speaks to political cowardice. Biden would have known that his position was the one held by an overwhelming majority of Americans. The problem, though, is that the radical left-wing section of the Democratic Party clearly held the Administration hostage with their gender ideology.

Of course, the administration did release a proposed change to Title IX, one that was eventually abandoned after Donald Trump was elected, but they waited until 2023. Why? According to the Times, they didn't want to hurt Democratic candidates' chances in the 2022 midterm elections.

A recent poll showed that when voters know a candidate supports males in women's sports, that candidate basically throws away his or her chances of winning an election. Biden himself, apparently, understood this. But rather than come out against it, he decided not to speak about it at all. That's cowardly.

It also speaks to how much power the radical minority wields in the Democratic Party and is a big reason why they got slaughtered in the 2024 elections. While even the silent majority in the Democrat Party disagrees with the radicals on common-sense issues, they're afraid to speak up for fear of being labeled "bigots," "homophobes," "racists," or whatever other insults they haven't yet invented.

Just look at what happened to California Governor Gavin Newsom. He admitted that it was "deeply unfair" for males to compete in women's sports, and many of the radicals in his party immediately turned on him. Like Biden, Newsom said it's unjust but refused to actually do anything about it.

As OutKick recently reported, males are still winning girls' events in track and field in California. It's sad that Democrats showing even a modicum of common sense are overruled by a very loud, very anti-science section of their own party.