Jillian Michaels Drops Truth Bomb After Tim Walz's Daughter Calls Trans Ban In Women's Sports ‘Dangerous’

Jillian Michaels is calling out Hope Walz — daughter of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz — after she claimed that banning trans-identifying males from women's sports is "dangerous" and "loser behavior."

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning males from participating in girls' and women's sports. It's a move that OutKick's Tomi Lahren said makes Trump "one of the most feminist presidents we've ever had."

But Hope Walz would disagree. The 24-year-old posted a rant to her TikTok account claiming that Trump only signed the order to win political points and that it doesn't actually help women.

"Signing an executive order that pertains to 1% of the population is not protecting women," Walz began. "It's setting a dangerous precedent, and it is dangerous for the trans community, women, minorities, anyone who is not a straight white man.

"…Truly, it's boring, and it's loser behavior. I have never felt unsafe around a trans person. I have felt unsafe around men."

On Monday's episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless, Tomi aired this clip and tried to clear up any confusion for Walz.

"I don't know if she's aware of this. I'm gonna break some news for her. I hope she's watching," Tomi said. "She's not afraid of trans people, but she's afraid of some men? Who wants to tell her that it's the men who are pretending to be women? They're men, Hope, that's the point."

Tomi's guest, health and fitness guru Jillian Michaels, could not have agreed more.

Jillian Michaels Unleashes Epic Rant On Supporters Of Gender Ideology

Michaels said she tries to "take the high road" by approaching all conversations with empathy and sticking to the facts.

"But I swear to you, when I see stuff like this, it pisses me off, because this is a person that is simply virtue signaling and is showing no empathy — none to the biological females who have worked their entire lives to get on the podium, to get the scholarship, to get the endorsement deal," Michaels began. "And, yes, transgender people deserve respect and to live a life of dignity, but their personal choices do not supersede the rights of biological women in sports. It just doesn't."

When it comes to the three tent poles in sports, Michaels said, safety comes first. Then, there's fairness, followed by inclusion.

"Nobody is saying that transgender athletes can play sports, but why don't they take the disadvantage, biologically speaking, and then play with biological males? Go ahead, you take the hit." Michaels said. "So why is it not fair, then? Because you're uncomfortable? Well, the biological females are uncomfortable.

"Well, because it's not fair to you? Because you're on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, and a male that isn't has advantages? Well, it's also not fair that the biological female doesn't have the physiological advantages that the transgender female has. And this is irrefutable."

Michaels then cited scientific studies by sports medicine doctors concluding that males, even those who have undergone cross-sex treatment, have an inherent advantage over females in sports. And people, like Hope Walz, who argue against that science are just plain wrong.

"This is a non-starter. The earth is not flat," Michaels concluded. "I can sooner sell your audience on the validity of chemtrails. It's absolute bullshit. I cannot have this argument anymore.

"You are wrong scientifically, and you are an asshole for not having the same empathy for all the biological females that have suffered, including the ones that got punched in the face during the Olympics."

