Jillian Michaels Slams XY Boxers For Competing In Women's Olympics Events

Fitness expert and businesswoman Jillian Michaels is the latest to speak out against the participation of boxers with XY chromosomes competing in women's sports.

Michaels joined OutKick's "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" to discuss the 2024 Summer Olympics held in Paris, and specifically, boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting. Both Khelif and Lin reportedly had tested positive for XY chromosomes, indicating a significant performance advantage over the other athletes in the women's competition.

Shockingly, both Khelif and Lin won the Olympic gold medal in their specific divisions, sparking outrage from those who care about competitive fairness. Reactions were so strong that Khelif is now suing for damages over online criticism, going so far as to name Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling as possible defendants.

Jillian Michaels might be named in a lawsuit too, after her conversation with Tomi Lahren. Lahren approached the conversation delicately, describing it as a "gray area," to which Michaels responded "I don't find it to be a gray area at all."

She explained that these boxers have what's known as "DSD," or "differences in sexual development." But she was clear that DSD doesn't change biological sex, meaning that the two boxers are still "male."

"Two independent tests, done by two labs that are separate from the International Boxing Association that found a Y chromosome. That's male. So, now then, why did they not contest these findings? Twice. A simple cheek swab will solve the problem, will answer the question. They didn't contest it, in fact they started and then withdrew the contest. They were denied being able to compete in worlds."

She lambasted the Olympic committee for not doing a cheek swab and deferring to passports and past competitions. While expressing sympathy for having empathy towards individuals, Michaels said we still have to deal with reality and that "these athletes are men."

Importantly, she also made the point that the left and the media are fighting hard to label the two XY boxers as female, implying that they understand the competitive advantages and safety issues if they weren't. She said this is a consistent problem on the left, denying science; "The earth is not flat, and XY chromosome, not the same as XX chromosome. Stop it, stop, you look crazy," she said.

Jillian Michaels Makes Great Points On ‘Tomi Lahren’

The point Michaels makes about the left's efforts to define the two boxers as female is spot on. If their failed gender tests make them male, there are inherent physical advantages that female boxers would not have. Beyond the lack of competitive fairness, there's the risk of injury. As we saw during the Olympics, one female boxer did withdraw against Khelif after just 46 seconds.

By working to defend Khelif as female, they're unwittingly acknowledging what they've spent years ignoring: males have advantages over females.

While neither Khelif or Lin are transgender, that acknowledgment would apply to transgender athletes dominating women's sports. She's also right that a simple swab test would have ended the debate, but the IOC, like the media and most administrators, are more concerned with appearing empathetic than protecting fairness and safety. Thankfully, Michaels isn't.