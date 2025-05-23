Jemele Hill Calls Racism Against Caitlin Clark 'Competitiveness,' Claims Hatred Is All Made Up

Jemele Hill has a knack for being out of touch with the obvious, but she may have outdone herself with this bit of WNBA "analysis."

The relationship that WNBA players have with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is one of the strangest in all sports. Clark’s talents have brought the league - and all its players - unprecedented popularity since she turned pro last season, and yet so many of its members downright hate her.

A’ja Wilson claimed people only like Clark because she is white.

Chennedy Carter recklessly body-slammed Clark in a game, and said she had no regrets for doing so .

Angel Reese has posted super-weird videos on Tik Tok calling Clark a "scared white girl."

There are more examples, but you get the point: WNBA players despise Caitlin Clark, and the league has done little to stop it.

Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard continued that hatred on Thursday night , when she shoved Clark after the whistle.

Some of the league’s fans pointed out that the hate against Clark is still going strong.

But Hill thinks these fans have it all wrong and are blowing this out of proportion.

One fan posted a clip of the interaction from the Atlanta Dream game , and Hill took massive - and I mean massive - offense to this observation. She responded to the tweet by saying this:

If there were no prior incidents like this, I would say Hill was right. But Carter’s actions, Wilson’s words, and Reese’s videos are not just competitiveness. There’s an added layer of venom behind those actions, as well as Wilson’s shove from last night. On and off the court, these players hate her at a level that is uncommon in sports.

But Hill decided to double down in an interaction with another fan. She said that even if it were true that the WNBA didn’t like Clark (its players certainly don’t), it wouldn’t be a big deal.

Sure, not every player is well-liked by their league. But when the dislike stems from jealousy and racism - and has existed for over a year - it counts as a big deal, one that is worth talking about. Everyone gets that but Hill.

I don’t expect her to change her perspective. She’s proven so many times that she just doesn’t get it and that she wants to live in her own race-obsessed bubble. But it's wild that she’s willing to deny the obvious to this extent.