Caitlin Clark Gets Into Heated Face-Off With Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard: 'Not Scared Of You'

The Atlanta Dream tried to get Caitlin Clark out of her groove, hoping to win a second-straight game, but the Fever was too hot to handle.

Indy got its revenge on Thursday, winning 81-76, which greatly helped Clark after battling with Atlanta's Rhyne Howard.

Despite holding plenty of haters in the league, seemingly for being white, Clark rarely barks back at a testy opponent, but on Thursday, she answered back.

Clark and Howard exchanged a heated face-off, and Caitlin was seen standing her ground against Howard.

"I'm not scared of you," Caitlin told her opponent, shaking her head at Howard for trying to check Clark with extra contact.

With Clark's popularity in sports, more players are stepping up to act as CC's heel, with Angel Reese perhaps known as Clark's biggest agitator.

In their rematch with Atlanta, first losing on Tuesday, the Fever got their payback. Clark stood her ground but took a slight step back in the stat sheet, finishing with 11 points, six assists and four rebounds. Howard finished with a team-high 24 points. Natasha Howard led the Fever with 26.

READ: WNBA’s Browbeating Continues As Atlanta Dream’s ‘Pay Some Respect To Women’s Sports’ Court Draws Eye Rolls

The crowd of 17,044 at State Farm Arena, which appeared to be played on one big, black MMA mat, was full of Fever fans who shelled out dough for WNBA tickets … to watch Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA's big star is lighting up the court and stealing the show, but the league's marketing is missing the mark. If it would just zero in on the game, the WNBA would be golden.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela