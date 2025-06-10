Jemele Hill Attacks Riley Gaines Over Simone Biles, Transgender Athlete Feud

For some reason, people seem to care what Jemele Hill thinks. Personally, I am not one of them. But Hill riled up a hornet's nest with a personal attack on Riley Gaines after Gaines defended women's sports when Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles decided to take up the cause of allowing males in women's sports.

The feud started when Simone BIles tweeted at Gaines on Friday, saying that the former Kentucky swimmer is "truly sick" for trying to protect women's sports from the invasion of biological males. Biles then "body-shamed" Gaines and said, essentially, that Gaines looks like a man.

Gaines noted that Biles showed tremendous courage when she called out the sexual abuse that is rampant in women's gymnastics, specifically perpetrated by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, but is now defending predatory males who want to compete in women's sports and use women's locker rooms.

Hill didn't like that Gaines brought up Nassar and called Gaines a "trash person" for sticking up for women.

"Simone Biles is a far better human being than you’ll ever be. You are a trash person who can’t stop terrorizing a group of people for your own gain," Hill wrote. "Weaponizing sexual abuse is disgusting and shows you lack integrity, honor and decency. I promise you will one day need the compassion you lack."

A few things about Hill's post. First, I'm not sure why she thinks she is the arbiter of who is a "good person" and who isn't. As I mentioned above, I don't care what Hill thinks, so it's quite egotistical to assume that everyone cares whether Hill thinks he or she is a good person.

Second, "terrorizing a group of people for your own gain" is an absurd way to characterize what Gaines is trying to accomplish. In fact, Gaines no longer competes in athletics, so the "gain" in the equation is actually not for Gaines at all, but for all female athletes present and future.

Finally, "terrorizing a group of people" is incredibly unfair. "Terrorizing" is what the people in the streets of Los Angeles are doing to protest the deportation of illegal immigrants. Last I checked, Riley Gaines has never encouraged anyone to burn cars in the streets or loot local businesses. Instead, she speaks to government officials to persuade them to make laws that protect women. That's the opposite of terrorism.

As far as "weaponizing sexual abuse," Hill isn't entirely wrong here. There is a perspective out there that using the Nassar scandal against Biles is out-of-bounds. However, Gaines clearly wasn't trying to "weaponize sexual abuse," but rather pointed out a blatant hypocrisy in Biles' argument. It might seem extreme to some, but that's where we've gotten in this whole transgender athlete debate.

The people on the far-left are so dug into their position that males belong in women's sports that people who are speaking against it, like Gaines, have to resort to drastic measures to, hopefully, allow them to see the error of their ways.

Unfortunately, as Hill's response shows, they still don't get it. They look at this as some "attack" on "transgender" people instead of what this is really about. And that's protecting women. It's sad to see so many women, like Hill and Biles, come after Gaines for a cause that they should all easily be behind.