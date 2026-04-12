Jazz Chisholm Lost A Game For The Yankees By Not Knowing The Rules Of Baseball

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays played quite an entertaining baseball game Saturday night, with the Rays winning on a walk-off RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The game could have easily gone a little longer, though, if said fielder made a bit better choice of where to throw the ball.

Yankees' second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. fielded a routine ground ball with one out and the bases loaded.

If your thoughts after reading that were to either tag the runner or throw to second and start a double play, congrats, you know more about baseball than Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees lose. Theeeeeeeeeeee Yankees lose.

Brutal.

But hey, we all have brain farts sometimes.

Maybe Chisholm just fumbled the exchange and panicked before trying to get what he could out of a bad situation.

It would be easy to give most players the benefit of the doubt in this situation, but this is Jazz Chisholm we are talking about here, who did what he usually does and inserted his foot directly into his mouth in the postgame media scrum.

Dear Lord. Does Chisholm not know the rules of baseball?

I could randomly interview ten little league baseball players, and I guarantee you at least nine of them would know that getting a double play in that situation would extend the game.

Either Chisholm is being disingenuous to save face or he truly has no clue about the rules of the game in that scenario, and I can't tell you which one is more concerning for Yankees fans.

Regardless, Jazz was absolutely eviscerated by fans all across the internet for his ignorance, and rightly so.

Chisholm's latest soundbite should come as a shock to absolutely no one, by the way.

This is the same guy who used the weather as an excuse for his bad start after saying he was going for a 50/50 season, mind you.

He was a headache when he played for my Marlins, and now New York is getting tired of his antics as well.

Grow up, Jazz.