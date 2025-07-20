Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With Braves' Coach After Controversial Move

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. and an Atlanta Braves coach got into a war of words with one another during the Bronx Bombers' comeback victory on the road on Saturday night.

Standing on third base during the sixth inning of New York's 12-9 win, Chisholm turned to Atlanta's dugout and began shouting some choice words. He also gave a crybaby gesture, and cameras managed to capture that it was in response to Braves' third base coach Eddie Perez who was doing plenty of jawing of his own.

Some are alleging that Perez appeared to signal that Chisholm was going to get hit in the head the next time the batting order came around. The Yankee shouted back, "I hope so" while standing on the bag.

The back-and-forth between Chisholm and Perez appears to have stemmed from the coach getting upset that the infielder was giving Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe signals during his at-bat. Chisholm was standing at second base, and clearly made a hand motion towards Volpe at the dish.

Chisholm declined to comment after the contest, but Perez did tell reporters that he saw Chisholm giving signs from second base and was telling him to "think." Perez stated that he was not saying anything about throwing at the player's head.

As for the Yankees' comeback win on Saturday night, it was one for the ages.

After trailing 7-2 in the fifth inning, New York managed to outscore Atlanta 10-2 over the final four frames with Trent Grisham playing hero at the plate with his grand slam knock in the top of the ninth inning to break what was an 8-8 game at the time.