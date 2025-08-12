Forget the Scoreboard, Yankees Are Winning the Sign-Stealing Game: WATCH

The New York Yankees have not had the season most fans expected. Coming off a World Series appearance, and the addition of starting pitcher Max Fried, outfielder Cody Bellinger, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and closer Devin Williams, the Yankees were seen as favorites to win the American League East again. Even with Juan Soto's move across town to the Mets.

Through the middle of August, it hasn't worked out that way. Entering Tuesday, the Yankees were just 63-56, seven games back of the first place Toronto Blue Jays and just barely clinging to the third and final wild card spot. Their pitching has struggled, and after a hot start, even their offense has cooled.

But there is clearly one area where they do excel, far outpacing other teams: deciphering when the opposing pitcher is tipping his pitches, or stealing signs or locations.

It's been a recurring theme this season; in July, the Yankees picked up on Seattle Mariners' closer Andres Munoz tipping pitches, very obviously signaling in to the hitter.

On Monday, it happened again.

Jazz Chisholm Seen Obviously Transmitting Pitches To Paul Goldschmidt

During Monday night's game between the Yankees and Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Jazz Chisholm walked with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. He promptly stole second with Paul Goldschmidt hitting, then proceeded to make perhaps the most obvious signaling motion in the history of Major League Baseball, trying to tell Goldschmidt what was coming.

It didn't work, Goldschmidt took strike three looking down the middle. Good effort though.

Stealing signs or pitch locations doesn't violate MLB rules, neither does signaling those signs or locations to the hitter. Where the Astros got in trouble was using technology and video to cheat. This isn't that. But it is funny that the Yankees are so good and prolific at it. It might not have helped in that at bat, but on the next one? It could make the difference between an out and a run. And maybe even a playoff spot.