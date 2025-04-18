Jazz Chisholm Jr. Deletes NSFW Tweet About Umpire Who Missed Ball Four Call

I normally don’t defend anyone on the New York Yankees, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. deserves to be defended - a little bit.

On Thursday, he and the Bronx Bombers were up 6-3 in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chisholm Jr. had worked a full count, and then watched ball four cross the plate .

Well, everyone at home thought it was ball four. Apparently, the home plate umpire thought it was strike three.

You be the judge.

Chisolm was rightfully frustrated with the call, and he began giving the ump a piece of his mind. Manager Aaron Boone came out of the dugout to try to protect Chisholm Jr. from being ejected, but that did little to help. After continuing to complain, the ump tossed the Yankees’ outfielder.

Did Chisholm Jr. have a case for that being a walk? Yes. But did he go too far in his criticism of the umpire? Also yes.

Chisholm Jr. frustration, while a bit much, was understandable. But what he did next was indefensible.

Moments after being ejected (so while the game was going on), he went on X and posted a tweet that read "Not even f—ing close!" He has since deleted it.

After the game, the outfielder addressed why he got so mad.

"We want to win every pitch, so when you work that hard and it doesn’t go your way and you really think it's a ball, you get fired up," Chisholm Jr. said.

I totally understand that, and if I were in his shoes I’d probably react the same way. But going on X to rip the umpire? That’s too far.

This will likely be the only time I even partially defend a Yankees player, so enjoy it while it lasts.