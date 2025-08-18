Jayden Daniels Gives Hopeful Answer on Terry McLaurin’s Future After MNF Absence

Terry McLaurin IS walking through those doors, QB Jayden Daniels claims!

Washington Commanders Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin was absent from Monday Night Football’s preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Commanders gave their starters limited action, but McLaurin did not take the field; he was notably not at Northwest Stadium on Monday night.

Much like the Bengals' situation with star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on the other sideline, Scary Terry is holding out, hoping for a new and beefier contract.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Wide receiver Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Detroit Lions, at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Enter rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Speaking with ESPN's Lisa Salters on Monday night, Daniels dropped a hopeful gem about his top target.

WATCH:

"I know he’ll be coming through the door soon," Daniels answered.

Head coach Dan Quinn has also played it cool, saying the star receiver’s absence was simply about being cautious with his recovery. 

McLaurin was previously nursing an ankle injury, but was recently removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. 

ASHBURN, VA - JULY 27: Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and his agent Buddy Baker walk on the field during training camp on Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Still, contract drama looms over the Commanders' offense.

With Cincy and Hendrickson, the Bengals opened the door to trade their pass rusher in Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season (17.5).

McLaurin went off for Washington and a rookie Jayden Daniels in 2024 — recording 82 catches, 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. 

Terry and Daniels powered Washington to its first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991. 

McLaurin turns 30 in September and wants a deal north of $30 million a year. The Commanders, wary of his age, are reportedly sticking closer to $28 million annually. That lowball led McLaurin to officially request a trade on July 31.

For now, fans are stuck waiting, hoping their No. 1 receiver walks through that door. And soon.

