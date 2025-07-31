Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Reportedly Wants Out of Washington, No Contract Progress Frustrates Pro Bowler

Things are getting Scary with Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' star wide receiver, is pushing for a trade, frustrated by the front office's inability to secure a contract extension for their top offensive weapon.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, McLaurin officially requested a trade from the Commanders. After a few days of holding out on training camps over the stalled contract talks, McLaurin reported but sat out training camps (since Sunday) over a lower leg injury.

Teams have reportedly called Washington with trade interest for McLaurin. Sources told OutKick's Senior NFL reporter Armando Salguero that the New England Patriots are a team entertaining interest in McLaurin.

The suitors are coming out of the shadows.

Even Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward chimed in on the trade news drama, hoping to hook in the two-time Pro Bowler.

"My Ohio State brother Terry McLaurin would look fire in a Cleveland Brown jersey. I'm just saying," Ward posted on X.

Since 2019, McLaurin has been Washington's consistent playmaker on the receiving end, surviving QB carousels that have bogged down the Commanders offense.

Terry has been the lone consistent weapon for the franchise over six seasons.

McLaurin produced his fifth consecutive season of 1,000-plus receiving yards. He's been viewed as worth the money, especially noting his history of QBs in Washington until Jayden Daniels came to bring stability to the position.

Scary Terry played with:

Jacoby Brissett

Sam Howell

Carson Wentz

Garrett Gilbert (?)

Taylor Heinicke

Kyle Allen

Dwayne Haskins (RIP)

Case Keenum

Alex Smith

The team and McLaurin want to complete the deal before he plays his final contractual season. McLaurin's base salary this season is $15.5 million, with a cap hit of $25.5 million. Recently, a player of McLaurin's caliber, Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton, landed a contract extension that now nets him $23 million per season.

There's no denying that the 29-year-old wideout elevated Jayden Daniel's rookie season.

But age remains the sticking point in negotiations as McLaurin is expected to be 31 when the extension kicks in, making it a risky proposition for the Commanders if they financially commit to an aging wideout.

