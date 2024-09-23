Terry McLaurin's History Of QBs Can Make Any Man Cry

"Scary" Terry McLaurin has long been an elite wideout stuck in a terrible offense.

Second to the Browns' infamous jersey of running busts, Washington's spree of sub-par quarterbacks has been so dreadful that their team name was considered a slur by wokes the last time they had a serviceable play-caller.

ESPN's Monday night broadcast gave Terry his flowers after a HUGE connection between McLaurin and rookie QB Jayden Daniels, the latter of whom is carrying the expectations of this miserable franchise.

What better way to hail McLaurin than to remind viewers of his history of QBs.

And the list can make any man cry.

When Jacoby Brissett is considered the cream of the crop, it's a really unforgivable pool of QBs.

Brissett

S(h)am Howell

Washed Carson Wentz

Garrett Gilbert (who?!)

Taylor Heinicke, who's better suited to work at a tattoo parlor.

Kyle Allen … Kyle Allen.

Dwayne Haskins (Rest in Peace)

Worst-Case Keenum

One-Legged Comeback Player of the Year, Alex Smith

And Colt McCoy.

So far … Jayden Daniels, the reigning second-overall pick of the NFL Draft and Heisman Winner, looks like the real deal.

Fans in Washington have to be more than relieved that they dodged having to pick Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

It's early, but it's been two years in a row that the runner-up draft pick looks like the better play-caller.

Daniels elevated the Commanders to a win on Monday night, 38-33. The rook finished with 21-of-23 passing (wow!) for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

McLaurin also had himself a day, recording four catches for 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

