Terry McLaurin 'Frustrated' With Washington Commanders Amid 'Disappointing' Contract Talks

The contract dispute between Terry McLaurin and the Commanders has risen to a new level.

When NFL players speak publicly about ongoing contract negotiations, it's typically not to share how great things are progressing, and they usually don't paint a great picture of their club. And that's the case now with Terry McLaurin discussing his talks with the Washington Commanders.

"Yeah, I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going lie," the wide receiver told reporters Tuesday. "Everything that has transpired up to this point has been disappointing and frustrating.

"I've wanted to continue my career here. I've created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here. So this has been somewhere I've always wanted to be and just to see how things have played out has been disappointing."

Terry McLaurin: No Talks With Commanders

McLaurin was more exact on how things have played out with the Commanders, saying there have been no contract talks in "over a month."

"Obviously, I understand everything's a business but at the same time, I want to put myself in a position where I'm valued and I feel appreciated, and unfortunately, it hasn't transpired the way I want it to," McLaurin said.

McLaurin, 30 in September, is in the final year of his contract that he signed in 2022. And he obviously wants a new deal because the current one makes him the 16th highest-paid receiver in the NFL on a $23.3 million average annual basis.

He is actually the second-highest-paid receiver on his own team behind Deebo Samuel, who was just traded to the Commanders this offseason.

Commanders Might Not See McLaurin On Field

McLaurin said the current contract talks have offered him ‘not a lot of clarity" about his future in Washington.

"If they don't feel like I'm part of their future, OK, just tell me that," McLaurin said. "I'm an adult. I can handle hard truths."

McLaurin has not decided whether to report to training camp when Washington players report next Tuesday. But he also hasn't ruled it out.

"I mean, honestly, I haven't decided that yet," he said. "I'm trying to take things day by day. And, you know, that's the disappointing part because I was hoping up until this part things would clear up a lot more than they have.

"So I haven't made that decision yet. I just want to see how the rest of this week goes, and take it day by day and go from there."

And if things continue on their present course?

"There have to be some active discussions," McClaurin said. "I don't necessarily know what happens next but without any active discussions I don't see how I step on the field."

Contract Dispute Abound In NFL Now

McLaurin's frustration is not unique. OutKick reported Monday how practically every NFL team has at least one player that is in a contract dispute with the club.

But McLaurin is, to put it artfully, a baller.

He has five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his credit. He caught a career-high 13 TDs last season. And his 82 catches on 117 targets accounted for the highest career catch percentage of 70.1.

So McLaurin feels he's worth a new deal.

"You have to beg for somebody to see your worth and your value, I feel like I've put that out there year in and year out," he said. "Everything, previous regimes and even now, I've done everything that's been asked of me.

"I'm not perfect at all. I've definitely made mistakes, but I've always led with the right foot and tried to put myself in a position to be a person that can be valued and respected among his coaches but also be a dog on the field.

"And I don't want to get that mistaken. I feel like I'm one of the best receivers in this league."