Commanders Rookie RB With Funky Nickname Looks Like Washington’s Best Backfield Option

Washington has a new RB in town, and his name is Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt.

The seventh-round rookie, nicknamed "Bill" since childhood because of his resemblance to the cartoon character "Little Bill," burst onto the scene during the Commanders’ preseason game against the Bengals on Monday.

With Brian Robinson Jr. sidelined (amid trade chatter) and old-head Austin Ekeler resting for the regular season, Croskey-Merritt grabbed the starting reins.

And Bill did more than fill the gap … he ran wild, showing he may play far better than a training camp darling.

The play that turned heads was a 27-yard touchdown scamper.

Still a young buck, Bill showcased quick cuts and tackle-breaking grit — the same burst that made Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury hype him up all summer.

Coming into the offseason, the Commanders' running backs didn't carry much hope.

The rookie Croskey-Merritt could rewrite Washington’s backfield script. And we could be seeing the second coming of rookie Alfred Morris.

"Bill" Croskey-Merritt Emerges In Dysfunctional Backfield

BCM finished with 11 carries for 46 yards and the score.

One of Monday's major headlines out of Washington was the news that Brian Robinson, Jr. — long primed to take over the Commanders' backfield — was floating around in legitimate trade considerations.

Just two weeks away from the start of the season, BJR and the Commanders appear destined for a split.

Looking at the bigger picture … The Commanders’ running back room is pure uncertainty heading into 2025.

Robinson remains RB1, at least on paper, and Ekeler, the veteran RB, proves more of his worth on passing downs than as a high YPC runner, which this offense still lacks.

That’s where Croskey-Merritt comes in.

Already earning first-team reps in camp and against Cincinnati, Croskey-Merritt looked like a guy ready to bite off more in this offense.

After Monday's showcase, this rookie’s got breakout written all over him.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela