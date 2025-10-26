Giants Quarterback’s Father Criticizes NFL Officiating After Loss

The New York Giants’ struggles continued in Week 8, with some fans expressing frustration over what they viewed as questionable officiating.

Speaking up after the loss, rookie QB Jaxson Dart's dad, Brandon, aired his frustrations directed at the NFL over "bad" officiating. Also, Brandon Dart is the husband of the newly viral Kara Dart.

READ: Social Media Flooded With Reactions After Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Suffers Horrific Leg Injury

Papa Dart went after the league following the Philadelphia Eagles’ revenge win — shaking off their previous loss to the Giants and re-imposing their will on their longtime divisional rivals, 38-20.

"@NFL you have to do better! This is laughable and embarrassing!" Dart posted on X.

FOX commentator and NFL GOAT Tom Brady reportedly shared similar frustrations, adding some colorful language to drive the point home.

READ: Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb, Rips Into NFL Referees During Eagles-Giants Game

The Giants aired their grievances over the whistles on Sunday. Dart, the first-round quarterback, has desperately tried to spark this team into some new momentum.

Inept coaching and a general lack of urgency have buried this team. Giants coach Brian Daboll visibly erupted on the sidelines after the Giants were called for offensive pass interference in the fourth quarter.

The play called back, which sparked Daboll's fury on the sidelines was a would-be 67-yard touchdown by wide receiver Darius Slayton. Referees called Slayton for pushing the defender.

Daboll lost his cool — and with his team down 31-13 at the time, many fans felt he looked like a coach feeling the heat.

The Giants ultimately fell to 2-6.

"I'm not going to comment on what I think about the officials," Daboll said after the game.

Whatever momentum the Giants built from their Week 6 win over the Eagles has vanished.

Former Giant turned Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley said his team noticed the Giants' celebrations after that Thursday Night Football upset.

"We definitely saw how they celebrated when they beat us last time," Barkley said after the win.

Barkley kick-started the Eagles' commanding performance with a 65-yard opening-drive touchdown run — another kick in the pants for New York.

New York also lost starting running back Cam Skattebo, who left Sunday's game early with a gruesome lower-leg injury.

Still pressing the Giants: build around Dart as QB1? And will Daboll even finish the season? (He shouldn't.)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela