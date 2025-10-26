Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb, Rips Into NFL Referees During Eagles-Giants Game

There was a lot of chatter when Tom Brady joined Fox Sports that the NFL would keep an eye (or an ear) on him and his commentary regarding referees. As a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady is in a unique position as a broadcaster.

But if Sunday's Eagles-Giants game told us anything, Brady doesn't give a f**k about any potential ramifications of honest commentary. Sorry for the language, but if Brady can do it, so can I. In addition to his intense criticism of referees (completely deserved criticism, by the way), Brady accidentally dropped an f-bomb on air.

Talking about Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts escaping pressure from the defense on a play, Brady got a little too excited.

"The D-line is almost there to get him, and then, nope, he just squirts away, and they can't f**kin'… uh, just like that," Brady said.

That wasn't the only moment when Brady became very relatable to NFL fans. Criticism of referees is common among fans, but the officials in the Eagles-Giants game had an atrocious first half.

They inexplicably ruled Hurts down on a "Tush Push" play where the Philadelphia quarterback clearly wasn't down or stopped before New York defender Kayvon Thibodeaux took the ball away from Hurts. Giants head coach Brian Daboll went ballistic because he wasn't able to challenge the play due to the forward progress ruling.

Later in the half, referees flagged the Giants for offside even though the Eagles' offensive tackle clearly committed a false start prior to the New York defender coming across the line of scrimmage. That's when Brady had seen enough and had to make his feelings known.

"Keep the streak alive for these refs today, 0-for," Brady quipped.

Lest you think the refs only made bad calls that negatively impacted the Giants, the Eagles found themselves on the wrong end of a couple calls, too.

It was a brutal performance by the refs, and Brady wasn't afraid to let everyone know about it.