Tom Brady Won't Be Fined For Sunday's Criticism Of NFL, Proving Rule Application To Him Has No Teeth

Tom Brady's criticism of the NFL for ejecting Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch from Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers will not draw a fine as the so-called Brady broadcast rules suggest, an NFL source has confirmed.

And we can score that as another reason the rule as it applies to Brady has no teeth.

Brady Comments Not Egregious

The league isn't fining Brady because it doesn't believe his comments rose to the level of criticizing officials in a manner it could not stomach.

"The concern would be if Tom was egregiously critical of officiating or called into question the integrity of an official or the crew," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Front Office Sports. "That did not occur in this instance."

Of course, Brady wouldn't call into question the integrity of an official or crew. There's been no time in the history of NFL broadcasting that we can remember that an NFL analyst seriously said something akin to the officials being blind or having money riding on the game.

But where the line is for Brady being "egregiously critical" is anyone's guess. McCarthy did not return an email from OutKick requesting clarification.

Brady Actually Criticized League

And, in fact, Brady wasn't actually critical of the game officials at all. He agreed with them that Branch's hit on Green Bay's Bo Melton in the second quarter was worthy of a penalty.

But when the NFL's officiating department in New York intervened moments later, and had Branch disqualified, that's when Brady disagreed.

"I don't love that call," Brady said. "I mean, obviously it's a penalty. But to me, there has to be serious intent in a game like this."

Brady is a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He made a $220 million investment in the franchise to earn that status.

And the NFL addressed that in some rules that apply to Brady as an owner and also a FOX Sports broadcaster:

Brady is not permitted to attend broadcast production meetings (in-person or virtually) in the days leading to a game.

He may not have access to team facilities or players and coaching personnel, which obviously also means he will not be able to witness practices.

He also has to abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs.

NFL History Of Fining Criticism

Sounds stern and unbending. It obviously isn't now that the NFL has added "egregiously critical" to the criticism part.

But there's another reason the on-air criticism rule has little teeth.

Brady signed a 10-year deal with FOX worth $375 million. And while Brady isn't exactly getting $37.5 million every single year, that's what the average of his salary will be.

The NFL, meanwhile, has a history of not insignificant but not financially disastrous fines for its millionaires and billionaires.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 in 2023 for being critical of officials in a post-game press conference.

Steelers owner Dan Rooney was fined $25,000 in 2006 for criticizing officials.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was fined in 2018 for saying the NFL had to do better with its officiating because it was costing teams games. He was fined $25,000.

Brady Can Be Critical Of Officials

So here's the issue:

Would the threat of a $25,000 fine keep Brady from making an "egregiously critical" comment about officials during a broadcast?

Such a fine is .0006 of Brady's annual average salary from FOX.

Even a $100,000 fine would be .002 of Brady's annual average haul.

It's a tax write-off, and not a big one at that for Brady.

The Brady broadcast rules have teeth with regards to access to players and coaches and team facilities. No doubt.

But as to criticism of officiating? Not so much.