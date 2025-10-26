Social Media Flooded With Reactions After Giants Rookie Cam Skattebo Suffers Horrific Leg Injury

Cam Skattebo's Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia got off to a tremendous start. The New York Giants rookie hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart in the first quarter to quiet down the Eagles' faithful, but shortly thereafter, things went from great to downright scary.

With just over eight minutes left in the second quarter, Dart tried to zip a pass to Skattebo across the middle of the field. The Arizona State product fell to the turf and had his right leg rolled up on by an Eagles defender. The end result was his right foot facing the completely wrong direction. Just a fair warning, the video of the injury is gruesome.

Skattebo and his Giants teammates were well aware that things were very much not right as they immediately screamed for medical attention. A temporary cast was placed on the 23-year-old's leg before he was taken away on a cart.

Dart was very emotional after it set in that Skattebo's injury was a very serious one.

Skattebo has been one of the most entertaining players in the NFL this season and put on a show against the Eagles just three weeks ago, finding the endzone three times in New York's dominant 34-17 win. He and Dart were developing some serious chemistry for the Giants, but that'll be put on hold for the foreseeable future with his brutal injury.

Life for Dart and the Giants' offense continues to get harder in this first half of the season, with New York already losing star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the year with multiple injuries to his right knee.

NFL Fans React To Cam Skattebo's Injury