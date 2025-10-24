Cam Skattebo's Dad Irks The Libs Because He Played Golf With A Dude Who Wore A MAGA Hat

This may be one of the most ridiculous things to get upset over

One of my favorite players to watch this NFL season is New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo.

He plays with a wild intensity — and I mean that as the highest compliment.

The success Skattebo, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and the rest of the Giants have enjoyed this season has been fun to watch, but it’s also put other members of the Skattebo family in the spotlight.

And as often happens, that attention has the Lefties worked up over nonsense.

Ahead of this weekend’s big NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Skattebo’s dad hit the golf course and snapped a photo with a buddy.

Yup, his buddy wore a MAGA hat, and as you might expect, it divided the room. Some dug it, but it pissed off others who should probably put down social media for a few minutes and get a breath of fresh air.

So, let's regroup for a moment to make sure we're all on the same page and not having some kind of shared hallucination.

They're mad that Cam Skattebo's dad's friend wore a MAGA hat.

That'd be like not talking to someone because their cousin's friend's hunting buddy roots for a different team than you.

Pops Skattebo thought it was pretty wild that some people — we’ll call them "dullards" — viewed a simple photo of him with a buddy wearing a MAGA hat as some kind of political endorsement.

That's the way to handle it. The idea that everything has to be a political statement is crazy. Sane people realize it's not only okay, it's normal to have friends who you agree with politically and others you don't.

It's wild that it needs to be said.

Anyway, after this bit of social media nonsense, the Skattebos can turn their attention to Sunday's game.

The rookie out of Arizona State is averaging 4.1 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns and another receiving score.