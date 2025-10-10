The Jaxson Dart And Cam Skattebo Show A Big Hit On Broadway

At one point in the second half of this New York Giants upset of the Philadelphia Eagles – we remind you the Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champs – Cam Skattebo scored a touchdown, but an official didn't signal the score, instead holding one hand aloft as if marking the ball at the 1-yard line.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart got in front of the official and tried convincing him to signal touchdown. When the official refused, stubbornly holding that one hand aloft, Dart's next move will go down in the story of his career…

National Premiere Of Dart-Skattebo Show

Dart, unperturbed by the poor call, high-fived the official.

Then the rookie quarterback went into the end zone to celebrate with his fellow rookie Skattebo by gleefully dancing as if the bad news from one official didn't affect them one bit.

This is everything, Giants fans:

What we watched Thursday night at MetLife Stadium and on the Prime broadcast was the national premiere of the Dart and Skattebo show.

It's playing on Broadway.

And it's entertaining AF.

Dart And Skattebo Energy Drives Giants

"Their energy is contagious – Skatt and Dart, they’re playing fearless," Giants veteran Brian Burns noted after the Giants' surprising 34-17 victory. "And that’s something I really respect. I hope that as they get older, they age well in this league, and they’re going to make more calculated decisions.

"But right now? Hey man, balls to the wall."

That is a fair assessment of how Dart and Skattebo, both now starting in the Giants backfield, play the game.

Skattebo is a ramrod of a running back that seeks contact as much as he does the end zone, which is saying something because he scored three touchdowns against the Eagles.

Jaxson Dart New Face Of Giants

Dart is the new face of the franchise. Yes, already.

He's him, people.

Dart is good-looking, athletic, smart, fearless, and blithely unaware that making business decisions is part of the NFL quarterback ethos.

One doesn't lead with the shoulder, particularly the throwing shoulder. One slides, avoids taking shots to the head, as Dart did at one point, leading to an almost comical visit to New York's blue medical tent in which Skattebo followed his teammate into the tent despite protocol saying that's a no-no.

"I was making sure that Jaxson wasn’t hurting anybody in the injury tent," Skattebo joked. "He’s a dog. He wants to be back on the field. I knew going over there, I needed to calm down a little bit because I knew he was going to be on fire.

"I was trying to go over there before the drive was over, trying to tell him, ‘Relax, relax we’re good’, but I had to wait and then when I was in there he was a little fired up…"

Giants Recent History Not A Concern

Dart is very much in tune with the idea that the Giants need a reset. The club has one winning season in the past eight. The club was a disappointment in 2023, winning only six games, but that was actually twice as good as the three victories the team managed last year.

But Dart and Skattebo don't care about that sad history.

"I just think there's, at times, some negativity that's surrounding here," Dart said. "For us, some of the new guys that are coming here, we just got here, so we don't feel like we were involved in the past.

"We’ve got a lot of winners on this team, guys who come out every single day, work their (butt) off to put on a good showing on Sundays. I feel like we're just connected. We just had some games, times and those moments where it hasn't gone our way.

"We do feel like we're a really good team, we have really good players. We're just trying to win games …"

Giants Show Gets Interesting

The Giants just beat the defending Super Bowl champs four days after losing to the winless New Orleans Saints. Crazy, right?

Well, that loss pointed to Skattebo and Dart because they combined for four turnovers against the Saints. And they did not love that..

"Me and Skatt just have a lot of talks," Dart said. "We sat next to each other on the plane back. It definitely hurt us last week a lot because we felt like we absolutely should have won that game. We had talks during the week.

"We just kept telling each other we got each other; we're going to lay it all on the line each and every play for each other. We try to message that to our teammates as much as possible."

The plot has turned now. Dart is 2-1 in his starts. Skattebo just had his best game. The show is getting interesting.