Costly Mistakes From Rookies Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo Doom the Giants

Giants were way off the target in Week 5.

New York’s loss came loaded with turnovers from rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo.

Dart’s worst moment came in the third quarter — a clean pocket scramble where he simply dropped the ball. No hit. No punch-out. Just a giveaway that the Saints quickly turned into points.

Then, with the Giants down 19-14 in the fourth, Skattebo lost the ball in the redzone. New Orleans scooped it up and went 86 yards the other way to seal it, 26-14. Dart finished 26 of 40 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

A rookie quarterback was never going to fix the coaching problems dragging down the New York Giants. Under coach Brian Daboll, the team remains an undisciplined mess — plagued by penalties, turnovers and a headache of a game plan most weeks.

Those flaws were on full display in Week 5 — a 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints that gave Spencer Rattler his first career win as a starter and left both teams at 1-4.

Rattler entered Sunday 0-10. The Saints were also winless at 0-4. They needed someone else to take the fall, and the Giants obliged.

Rattler delivered one of his best pro outings and was composed, completing 20 of 30 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown.

The Week 4 win brought brief hope, but expecting Dart and Skattebo to carry a franchise that’s been collapsing for a decade was always a reach.

After the upset over the Chargers, fans rushed to crown Dart and Skattebo as the team’s saviors.

Sunday showed the other side. The Giants now know what the "worst" of Dart looks like — and it’s losing to a previously winless team.

Sitting at 1-4, they’ll need far more than a rookie quarterback to make this season matter.

