The Ja Morant Fake Weapon Celebration Arms Race Continues

Ja Morant might be one of the most unintentionally hilarious players in the NBA.

Some of the all-time greats in NBA history are known for their signature moves.

From Dr. J's acrobatic dunks and layups to Michael Jordan's tongue-out, Air Jordan pose, these are visuals that are ingrained in our collective minds as sports fans.

It's been a lot harder these days to find current NBA stars with signature moves or even celebrations, for that matter.

One man has taken it upon himself to single-handedly turn that narrative around with a flurry of explosive celebratory acts.

That player is Ja Morant, the freakishly athletic guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. And Mr. Morant has an affinity for the right to bear imaginary arms.

It started with gun celebrations, which landed Morant in some hot water with the league.

Then, more recently, the Grizzlies superstar decided to switch to grenades to up the ante in his quest for the perfect celebration.

So, naturally, after experimenting with fake guns and grenades, what would you surmise as the logical conclusion to Morant's imaginary arms race?

Did you say "bazookas?" Well, you would be correct.

Ja Morant might be one of the most unintentionally hilarious players in the NBA.

I don't know if he is doing this on purpose, but it's hysterical nonetheless.

It has been an absolute treat tracking the exploits of Morant and his increasing imaginary arsenal over these last few years.

It looks like the fine folks on X are loving it just as much as I am, commenting on the absurdity of Morant's celebrations.

The only question now is: how does he top a rocket launcher?

Are we looking at some kind of imaginary Sherman tank? Or perhaps there is an imaginary anti-aircraft gun in his future.

Whatever the imaginary weapon of choice ends up being, it's safe to say Ja Morant has made the firearm celebration all his own.

And in an era of diminishing creativity, it's refreshing to see a guy like Morant being a true original.