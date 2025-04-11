Ja Morant’s Explosive New Grenade Celebration Sparks Buzz After NBA Fine: VIDEO

Ja Morant set the court ablaze Thursday, unveiling bold new celebrations against the Minnesota Timberwolves, undeterred by a recent $75,000 fine for his "finger guns" gesture.

The Memphis Grizzlies star mimicked tossing a grenade — a move he’d teased earlier — and debuted a striking rifle gesture, thrusting out both arms.

The grenade stunt raised eyebrows, but the rifle act begged for the NBA and fans' attention.

Morant’s averaging 25.1 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game this season, a stellar stat line that keeps Memphis firmly in his corner.

His unapologetic flair keeps testing the league’s patience. For a while, his skill earned him favor with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — until his gun-themed celebrations forced a reaction. The discipline and threat of discipline haven’t slowed him down.

Morant’s night had its hiccups on Thursday night. He caught a late technical foul for dropping an F-bomb on a ref but finished positively on the stat sheet, despite his loss. He scored 36 points and tallied six assists.

The "Inside the NBA" crew roasted his "concerning" antics on Thursday.

"One guy’s thrilled right now — Taylor Jenkins doesn’t have to deal with this crap," Charles Barkley quipped, nodding to the freshly fired Grizzlies coach.

Morant’s rebellion is keeping the league on edge.

The Grizzlies hold onto the sixth spot (47-32) in the Western Conference Standings with two games remaining in the regular season.

