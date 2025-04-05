Ja Morant Fined $75,000 For Continuing To Make Firearm Gestures

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is going to pay a hefty fine for not learning a simple lesson.

On Friday, the NBA announced that Morant must fork over $75,000 for a handgun celebration he did not once, but twice.

On Tuesday, Morant mocked Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield while he was on the bench by pretending to point a gun at him (Hield had done the same thing to Morant just moments before). For this first incident, the NBA simply issued a warning to the Grizzlies guard and opened up an investigation .

However, Morant felt a need to do this celebration again in the very next game Memphis played. On Thursday night, he hit a simple three-pointer while playing against the Miami Heat, and as he ran back down the court, he posed his arms in a way that imitated a shotgun.

The NBA saw that and issued the fine yesterday.

Morant has a history of gun-related incidents off the court . Twice in the span of two months in 2023, he flashed a handgun on Instagram live, which led to two separate suspensions. For his actions, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called him "reckless" and "irresponsible," two apt words.

When he’s at his peak, Morant is unquestionably a top-10 player in the league. However, his overall immaturity, lack of common sense, and inability to change his ways over simple things is quite startling.