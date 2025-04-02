NBA Investigating Ja Morant's Finger Guns: Report

Ja Morant's shooting on Tuesday night drew some major attention from the NBA, but not in a great way.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is reportedly under investigation by the league after pulling out ‘finger guns’ and blasting them toward the Golden State Warriors' bench in a 134-125 loss.

OutKick’s Mark Harris chronicled the ridiculous stunt against Golden State, which prompted flashbacks to Morant brandishing real firearms on social media during the 2023-24 season.

That penchant for firearms landed him a 25-game suspension to kick off 2024 and a counseling mandate with league commissioner Adam Silver, which Morant clearly ignored.

It's two years later and the same old Morant.

Tuesday night’s antics flared up in a back-and-forth with Warriors guard Buddy Hield, who also mimicked shooting a firearm. Both players caught technical fouls.

Hield, lacking Morant’s rap sheet, still got looped into the NBA’s probe, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Morant’s behavior hits as the Grizzlies limp through a brutal stretch, dropping eight of their last 11. Memphis just fired six-year coach Taylor Jenkins, despite his postseason track record. Word is, Morant’s offensive slide this season sparked frustrations with Jenkins, pushing the brass to cut ties.

After a recent loss against the Boston Celtics, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. admitted there are worse realities than their pre-playoff skid … such as homelessness.

The dejection by JJJ was on full display. And Morant’s behavior is certainly not helping.

