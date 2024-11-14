NBA Fans Stunned As Ja Morant Fires 'Finger Guns' At Lakers' Anthony Davis

Ja Morant can't keep himself from flashing finger guns.

The Memphis Grizzlies star caught some unnecessary attention Wednesday night during a game against the Lakers after firing finger guns from the bench. The All-Star was not playing due to injury.

Morant's gesture came after Grizzlies player Santi Aldama knocked down a three-pointer.

Ja pointed finger guns at Lakers big man Anthony Davis, the latter of whom had a small brush-up with Morant's dad, Tee Morant, during the game.

By this point in his still-young career, Morant is equally known for his generational athleticism, as well as his past troubles and suspension over brandishing guns on social media.

Ja has yet to learn from his experiences.

Ja Morant's finger gun gesture sparked a range of reactions among fans. Some saw it as a harmless three-point celebration, while others interpreted it as a sign of his lack of self-awareness.

"Ja Morant doing the shooting gun fingers at AD is crazy. This man will never learn," one fan commented on X.

Morant started last season with a 25-game suspension after the Grizzlies guard brandished real firearms on social media twice.

Despite the suspension, backlash, and a meeting with Adam Silver regarding his conduct, Morant did not gain any wisdom.

The 25-year-old player ranks among the best in the NBA when he's healthy and not on the league's watchlist for bad conduct.

More fans reacted with utter disbelief to Morant's gesture.

