Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Funny Interview Spills The Tea On The Grizzlies' Rough Times

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson, Jr. cleverly highlighted his team's recent struggles after a bruising loss to the Boston Celtics.

JJJ admitted that being part of the bad-luck Grizzlies isn't the worst fate, quipping that there are worse things — like being homeless.

"We've had wins, we've had losses, ain't no reason to feel crazy," Jackson told the media.

"It could always be worse, you could be homeless." That's an interesting choice of words.

Not a bad way to lighten the mood, though the comment seemed like a veiled cry for help from JJJ.

This season, Jackson has been a bright spot, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Despite holding fifth place in the West and a prime playoff spot, the Grizzlies' locker room is in freefall after head coach Taylor Jenkins was fired last week.

Memphis has dropped seven of its last 10 games.

Rumors are also swirling that team star Ja Morant may have been linked to Jenkins' exit.

Speculation suggests the franchise player could be a name to watch, possibly on the move.

