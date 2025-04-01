Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Funny Interview Spills The Tea On The Grizzlies' Rough Times

PublishedUpdated

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson, Jr. cleverly highlighted his team's recent struggles after a bruising loss to the Boston Celtics. 

JJJ admitted that being part of the bad-luck Grizzlies isn't the worst fate, quipping that there are worse things — like being homeless.

"We've had wins, we've had losses, ain't no reason to feel crazy," Jackson told the media. 

"It could always be worse, you could be homeless." That's an interesting choice of words.

Not a bad way to lighten the mood, though the comment seemed like a veiled cry for help from JJJ.

This season, Jackson has been a bright spot, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Despite holding fifth place in the West and a prime playoff spot, the Grizzlies' locker room is in freefall after head coach Taylor Jenkins was fired last week. 

PORTLAND - Head coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies watches from the sideline during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on March 19, 2025. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Memphis has dropped seven of its last 10 games.

Rumors are also swirling that team star Ja Morant may have been linked to Jenkins' exit. 

Speculation suggests the franchise player could be a name to watch, possibly on the move. 

MEMPHIS - Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 31, 2025 at FedExForum. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)