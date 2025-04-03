Ja Morant Ignores NBA’s Warning, Keeps Risking Career With Yet Another 'Gun' Celebration

Ja Morant can’t stop playing with fire.

On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies star hit a three against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center and mimicked shooting a rifle to celebrate.

Morant lacks shame — failing to learn the one lesson everyone's waiting on him to grasp, which is to grow up already.

Days earlier, Morant landed in hot water for pointing finger guns at the Golden State Warriors’ bench during a 134-125 loss, taunting Warriors guard Buddy Hield after Hield mocked him with the same gesture earlier in the game.

The NBA investigated both players and eventually issued warnings to Morant and Hield — no suspensions — ruling the actions weren’t violent but were inappropriate.

After all, Morant’s history with firearms is a headache-inducing mess.

On January 29, 2023, after a Grizzlies-Pacers game in Memphis, reports claimed Morant’s crew aimed a red-dot laser — suspected to be from a firearm — at the Pacers’ bus from an SUV he was riding in.

The NBA investigated but couldn’t confirm a weapon was involved, though some associates — including Morant’s friend Davonte Pack — were banned from FedExForum for a year.

After the incident, Morant vowed to distance himself from negative influences like Pack, who’d been tied to his early troubles.

Then came more trouble.

On March 4, 2023, Morant flashed a gun on Instagram Live inside Shotgun Willie’s, a Colorado strip club, snagging an eight-game suspension from the league for conduct detrimental to the NBA.

Two months later, Ja waved another firearm on a friend’s Instagram Live, earning a 25-game ban to kick off the 2023-24 season.

By now, the league and most fans are fed up.

After the 25-game suspension, Commissioner Adam Silver, on June 16, 2023, called Morant’s actions "reckless" and "irresponsible," slamming his influence as a role model.

Morant’s past bans — 33 games total — haven’t tamed his negligent behavior, as he remains hell-bent on destroying his career.

