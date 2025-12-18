Ja Morant Debuts New Three-Point Celebration — And It’s Objectively Hilarious

Given that he's been dealing with injuries throughout the early portion of the NBA season, we haven't seen a whole lot of Ja Morant. He's played in just 14 of the Memphis Grizzlies' 27 games to start the season, but has gotten back on the floor over the past week, and made it clear that he's been working on his celebrations during his time away.

In the Grizzlies' most recent win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Morant scored 12 points in 21 minutes of action. He made one three-pointer during the contest and made sure everyone would remember it, too.

It appears that he's retired the grenade-toss three-point celebration and added a new one that pays a hilarious homage to his past dealings with firearms.

Morant was suspended twice during the 2023 NBA season for flashing a gun on two separate Instagram Live streams. After displaying a gun on a stream in March, he decided to pull the same stunt two months later, ultimately serving a combined suspension of 33 games.

The 26-year-old sticking to the gun theme that has essentially encapsulated his public persona with this new celebration is certainly a choice. Still, it's impossible not to laugh at him using one hand to bring down his fingergun while making one singular three-pointer.

Morant was fined for a fingergun celebration last season, but the NBA may not be able to hit him with a fine this time around given that he's technically ‘putting the gun down.’

The league also may not have to worry about Morant doing the new celebration all that often, as he's shooting less than 20 percent from three-point land this season.