More Iranian Soccer Players Reverse Asylum Decision, Return Home Amid Pressure From Tehran

Five Iranian soccer players who initially sought asylum in Australia after their silent anthem protest are now returning home, with officials warning they faced “extreme and extraordinary pressure."

Five members of Iran's women's national soccer team who initially sought asylum in Australia have now decided to return home, leaving only two members of the group still in the country.

Seven members of the Iranian delegation originally accepted humanitarian visas allowing them to remain in Australia after the team refused to sing the national anthem during an Asian Cup match earlier this month. But the number of players choosing to stay has steadily declined.

One of the asylum seekers quickly reversed her decision and returned to Iran shortly after accepting the visa.

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Over the weekend, three more members of the group also decided to leave Australia and rejoin the rest of the team, according to Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

"After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options," Burke said.

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Iranian state media also reported that team captain Zahra Ghanbari later withdrew her asylum request and would return home as well, describing the move as a decision to return to the "embrace of the homeland."

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the women were operating under "extreme and extraordinary pressure" or threats tied to the Iranian regime if they don't return home.

Tina Kordrostami, an Iranian-born Sydney councilor, suggested their family members could be used as leverage.

"I know families have even been detained. I know family members are missing," she said during an interview with Fox News.

"When you see these women turning back to Iran and not seeking our help in Australia, do not think this is their request. They are being coerced, They are being threatened. They are being intimidated. This is not a choice of their own."

The Iranian players first made headlines when they refused to sing their national anthem before their opening match at the Women's Asian Cup in Australia. It was a gesture widely interpreted as a protest against the oppressive Iranian regime.

Iranian state media later labeled the players "wartime traitors" — prompting outcry for the Australian government to offer the women asylum. Which they did.

But now it seems outside forces are pressuring them to return to Iran, after all.

"The Australian government has done everything we could to make sure these women were provided with the chance for a safe future in Australia," Burke said.

"While the Australian government can ensure that opportunities are provided and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players are making these incredibly difficult decisions."