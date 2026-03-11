Iranian Soccer Player Who Accepted Asylum Changes Mind, Exposes Teammates' Safehouse

Five Iranian women’s soccer players remain in Australia after seeking asylum following their silent national anthem protest.

Five members of Iran's women's national soccer team are staying in Australia after accepting asylum following their silent national anthem protest at the Asian Cup.

Two more members of the group initially agreed to remain as well, but one later changed her mind and returned to Iran — while also exposing the secret location where the others had been taken for safety.

According to multiple reports, five players from the Iranian squad originally accepted humanitarian visas allowing them to remain in Australia. Striker Mohaddeseh Zolf and support staffer Zahra Soltan Moshkehkar later joined the group after Australian police helped them separate from team officials.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said, however, that the situation quickly became more complicated.

"One of the two who had made the decision to stay last night had spoken to some of the teammates who had left, and had changed her mind," Burke said. "In Australia, people are able to change their mind, people are able to travel. And so, we respect the context in which she has made that decision."

After deciding to return home, the player reportedly contacted Iranian officials and exposed the location where the remaining asylum seekers had been taken for protection.

"As a result of that, it meant that the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was," Burke said.

Authorities immediately relocated the remaining women to a new safe location.

The five players who remain in Australia are Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh and Mona Hamoudi, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Iranian delegation has headed back to Iran.

Iranian Women's Soccer Team Staged Silent Protest

The team made headlines last week by refusing to sing Iran's national anthem during a Women’s Asian Cup match in Australia. It was a gesture widely interpreted as a protest against the oppressive Iranian regime.

Iranian state television later branded the players "wartime traitors."

Following international outcry — including a plea from U.S. President Donald Trump — Australian officials then offered each member of the team an opportunity to seek asylum before leaving the country.

"What we made sure of was that there was no rushing, there was no pressure," Burke said. "Everything was about ensuring the dignity for those individuals to make a choice."

Many players reportedly asked whether their family members would be able to leave Iran and join them if they chose to stay.

"Obviously, when people are permanent residents, there are rights that they have in terms of sponsoring other family members," Burke said. "But all of it only becomes relevant if people can get out of Iran in the first place."

Iranian officials have claimed the women who return home are in no danger.

"Iran welcomes its children with open arms and the government guarantees their security," Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said.

The Iranian women's team had traveled to Australia for the Asian Cup shortly before the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel escalated and the country's longtime Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

Their silent anthem protest quickly became an international flashpoint.

"When those players were silent at the start of their first match in Australia," Burke said, "that silence was heard as a roar all around the world."