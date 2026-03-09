Iranian Women's Soccer Players Who Defied Regime With Anthem Protest Now Flee Team In Australia

President Donald Trump is urging Australia to grant asylum to the Iranian women’s soccer players, warning they could be killed if forced to return home.

Last week, members of Iran's women's national soccer team sent a message when they bravely stood in silence during their national anthem before an Asian Cup match in Australia. It was an act widely interpreted as a protest against the oppressive regime following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Now, the fallout from that moment of defiance is rapidly escalating.

According to multiple reports, five members of the Iranian squad have fled the team hotel in Australia and are now in a secure location with police amid fears about what could happen if they return home. A source told CNN Sports the players are currently "safe with police."

The athletes had been competing in the Asian Cup on the Gold Coast when they refused to sing the national anthem ahead of their opening match — a move that reportedly sparked outrage back home. Iran's state television branded the players "traitors" and accused them of committing "the pinnacle of dishonor."

The pressure mounted during the tournament. Before subsequent matches, the team sang the anthem and gave a military salute, which many believe may have been forced.

"It’s completely obvious that the Islamic Republic’s regime, and the security team which is with the players in Australia, forced them to sing the anthem," opposition journalist Alireza Mohebbi told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "There is no doubt."

The situation reached a breaking point after Iran's final match — a 2-0 loss to the Philippines — when supporters surrounded the team bus outside the stadium.

Fans chanted "Save our girls!" while waving pre-1979 Iranian flags and calling on authorities to protect the athletes. Others attemped to block the team bus.

Human rights advocates say the concern is justified. Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's former shah, warned that the players could face severe punishment if they are forced to return.

"As a result of their brave act of civil disobedience in refusing to sing the current regime’s national anthem, they face dire consequences should they return to Iran," Pahlavi wrote on X. "I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any and all needed support."

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump also issued a plea to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to grant the women asylum and offered the United States' help if he wouldn't.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t."

Their decision could create an international diplomatic issue if Australia grants them asylum — something Iranian officials would almost certainly condemn.

Meanwhile, global players' union FIFPRO says it is deeply worried about the safety of the entire team.

"The reality at the moment is that we’re unable to get in touch with the players. That’s incredibly concerning," said Beau Busch, president of FIFPRO Asia/Oceania. "Our responsibility right now is to do everything within our power to try and make sure that they’re safe."

For now, though, the fate of the players remains uncertain.

What began as a silent protest on the soccer field has now become something far more dangerous. In a country where dissent can mean prison — or much worse — these players knew exactly what they were risking. And they did it anyway.

That's courage.