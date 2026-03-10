Iranian Soccer Players Granted Asylum In Australia After Defying Regime, President Trump Steps In

The saga of the Iranian women's soccer team took a marginal turn for the better on Tuesday afternoon, after the advocacy of President Donald Trump.

With the war in Iran ongoing, there have been any number of ancillary effects on those either in the Middle East, or in this case, Iranians themselves. Thousands of American citizens have already been evacuated from the region, thanks to the efforts of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Trump, and outsiders helping out.

But one of the more compelling stories, and a terrifying reminder of the dangers of the regime in charge of Iran, is the country's women's soccer team. Competing in the Asian Cup in Australia, the team refused to sing the national anthem of the Iranian regime ahead of one of their games.

As a result, reports broke that there were immediate fears over their ability to safely return to Iran. State television back home called them "traitors," perpetuating the "pinnacle of dishonor." Five players reportedly left the team hotel and safely reached Australian police. And the story only got more dramatic from there.

Members Of Iranian Women's Soccer Now Safely Remaining In Australia

Initially, it appeared as though Australia would still force them to return home, something that Trump said could lead to their deaths.

"Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman's Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed," he said in a Truth Social post.

"Don't do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give asylum. The U.S. will take them if you won't. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President Donald J. Trump."

Soon afterward, Trump posted an update that Australia had agreed to give the team asylum. Five players initially accepted the offer, and on Tuesday, the Australian Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, announced that two more players and staffers were granted humanitarian visas.

"I made them the same offer that I made the five players the night before; if they wanted to receive a humanitarian visa for Australia, which would have a pathway to a permanent visa, I had the paperwork ready to execute that immediately," he said in a press conference.

"They both said they did. I signed off on that and asked the department to start processing straight away."

There were some people around the team, minders in particular, who were connected to the IRGC and were not granted or offered visas. Burke added that "There were some people leaving Australia who I am glad are no longer in Australia."

One member of the team reportedly boarded the plane late after speaking to family members back home. "We weren't sure which way that person would go. That individual ultimately made their own decision," Burke explained.

Essentially like something out of a movie. Brave athletes take the most public stand possible against a brutal, repressive, extremist regime, are immediately concerned for their safety, then have to make minute-by-minute decisions while avoiding regime minders and trying to reach family members back home. At least seven people are safely away from the Iranian regime's control. Permanently.