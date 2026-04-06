The Internet Can Agree On One Thing: A 9 PM National Championship Start Time Is A War Crime

Really!? 8:50 PM on a Monday night? What are we doing here, people?

There's no escaping this simple fact: We are more divided now than we've ever been before.

Chalk it up to the proliferation of social media, giving everyone a voice, or increasingly divisive politicians, but either way, things are getting contentious.

It just feels like we can't agree on anything, regardless of the topic at hand.

Surprisingly, though, there is one thing that seems to be nearly universally accepted among the ranks on social media, and that is the fact that whoever selected the start time for Monday's national championship is a war criminal.

Really!? 8:50 PM on a Monday night? What are we doing here, people?

If you've been following my work for any amount of time, you would know how much I value a good night's sleep.

I need a minimum of seven and a half hours of sleep, or I will be a zombie and/or a raving lunatic for the majority of the next day.

We can literally send humans to the far side of the moon, but we can't figure out that it sucks to have a national championship game end just before the stroke of midnight on a school night?

Sick.

And before any of you college kids come in here and accuse me of being a boomer (guilty as charged), take a look at everyone coming together on social media to denounce the evils of a 9 PM tip.

Doesn't that feel good? We are all on the same team at the end of the day.

Liberal or conservative. Black or white. It doesn't matter, everyone hates the fact that we had to wait until the dead of night to start this shindig.

Who knew the key to world peace was uniting against a common enemy, and that enemy just so happened to be the NCAA?

Kind of predictable, if you think about it.

It's kind of my job to stay up and watch this thing, so I'm going to go snort some Excedrin and butt-chug a couple of Red Bulls.

Getting old sucks, kids!