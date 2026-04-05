UCLA Demolishes South Carolina To Win First Women's College Basketball Title

The UCLA Bruins did a remarkable thing by defeating Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks in dominant fashion to win the women’s college basketball national title.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bruins won their first title in program history by a score of 79-51. The starting five for UCLA scored all but nine points in the victory , with Gabriela Jaquez doing the most damage with 21 points. All the scorers were seniors, a fitting end for a senior class that led their school to the mountain top for the first time.

"It's truly indescribable," UCLA coach Cori Close said when asked what this senior class meant to her and the program. "The loyalty, the steadfast spirt, their character that they've chosen day-in and day-out. Like, I just am so humbled the way that they've chosen to commit to our vision."

It marked the third-largest margin of victory in the championship game of the women’s tournament.

Lauren Betts was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after averaging a whopping 21 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks on 68.8% shooting in the tournament. During the first quarter, she was seen using an inhaler but eventually returned to the game. Once in, she was her normal dominant self (14 points, 11 rebounds).

"You know what, it's nothing new, I get beat up pretty much every single game, so I think it's just having mental toughness, believing in my teammates, knowing that they're gonna get me catches, and just continue to work hard," Betts said . "I do it for my teammates, I don't do it for me."

Pain is temporary, memories are forever. Now, Betts and the teammates she fought for are national champions.