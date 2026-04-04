Seeing The Fab Five Reunited Will Warm Your Cold, '90s Baby Heart

There are a lot of reunions I never thought I would see in my lifetime.

Sting and The Police. Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth. Jeter and A-Rod.

It just so happens all of those once-contentious relationships ended up thawing and leading to renewed partnerships, both personally and professionally, for all parties involved.

One group I was convinced would never make a comeback, much less be in the same room as each other, is the Fab Five.

For those unaware, the Fab Five were five superstar recruits who all chose to play for the Michigan Wolverines in the early '90s, changing the landscape of college basketball in the process.

Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson all impacted the game of college hoops (for better or worse, depending on who you ask) and took Michigan basketball to new heights in terms of international exposure.

And then, the falling out happened.

Webber's infamous "phantom timeout" against UNC, a booster scandal, and some hurtful words between the five made it so that they weren't on speaking terms for a while.

Rose and Webber, in particular, couldn't even be in the same city for the better part of two decades.

But, as they say, time heals all wounds. And Saturday night, on college basketball's biggest stage, the Fab Five are making a comeback.

Seeing these guys interact with one another warms my cold, '90s baby heart, and they seemed to have picked up right where they left off, reminiscing on the good old days and busting each other's chops when they got the chance.

They touched on their impact on the sport of college basketball, how they may have helped pave the way for college athletes to get paid (legally), and what that Final Four run was like for them.

The best part was at the tail end of the segment, when Jalen Rose reflected on the love he had and still has for his former teammates.

"The influence of these gentlemen, as my brothers, I love them so much, and I'm nothing without them."

Damn. Is someone cutting onions in here?

Seeing the Fab Five back together, sharing a stage, means anything is possible.

If you're ever waiting for your favorite band to get back together, just remember: if the Fab Five can put the beef behind them, anyone can.